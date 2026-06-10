Fifa World Cup: Tournament basics, huge group-stage matches, biggest stars

After an unusual and at times underwhelming buildup, the 2026 World Cup is suddenly, finally the spectacle on everyone's mind.

From questions surrounding Neymar's health and fitness for Brazil, to political drama between co-host United States and Iran, to European complaints about the intensity of North American summers, the World Cup is dominating the headlines.

It can be overwhelming for a casual soccer fan who wants to tune in and have some context but isn't sure which stories are the most important. Fortunately, we have you covered with this handy cheat sheet, breaking down the tournament basics, its biggest stars, most anxious injury worries, most prominent off-field dramas and most tantalizing group-stage matches.

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5 World Cup tournament basics

The teams: 48 teams will contest the largest-ever World Cup across 16 host cities, including 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

The format: Each team plays in a group of four in a three-match round robin, earning 3 points for a win and 1 for a draw. The knockout phase, now doubled in size to 32 teams, will include every first- and second-place group finisher, and the eight best third-place teams.

The favorites: Spain, France and England are rated highest by oddsmakers, followed in varying order by Portugal, Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

The defending champions: Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina won their third World Cup title in 2022. They're attempting to be the first repeat champions since Pele helped Brazil to the 1958 and 1962 crowns.

The debutants: Thanks in part to the expanded field, four nations will be making their World Cup debuts: Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

5 huge World Cup stars

Kylian Mbappe (France): Already a World Cup winner in 2018, Mbappe became the second player in history to score a hat trick in the World Cup final in 2022. He also was the first to do so and not win the tournament, after Argentina triumphed on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Lamine Yamal (Spain): The 18-year-old FC Barcelona prodigy is the most-hyped teenager at the World Cup since the 17-year-old Pele dazzled the world in Sweden in 1958. Unlike Pele, Yamal already has major tournament experience from Spain's Euro 2024 title run.

Erling Haaland (Norway): The Viking-esque striker is a major reason his nation has returned to the World Cup finals following a 28-year absence. He's also the three-time Premier League goal-scoring champion with Manchester City.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now 38 years old and no longer the tornado-like player of his prime. But he is also wiser than he was in those days and can still find the net, having led all of South America in World Cup qualifying scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Like Messi, the 41-year-old Ronaldo has lost a step from his peak years with Real Madrid. But he's still the focal point of Portugal's attack under manager Roberto Martinez, and one of their two most important players along with Bruno Fernandes.

5 anxious injury situations

Neymar (Brazil): Now age 34, Neymar is no longer the tactical focal point of Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao. But if he can recover from a calf ailment to contribute to competitive matches, he would provide an enormous emotional lift as well as another still-devastating attacking weapon.

Chris Richards (USA): The 26-year-old is considered the Americans' best central defender. But he has only returned to full team practice this week. Richards hasn't been able to play in either pre-tournament friendly since arriving from his club side, Crystal Palace, with an ankle ligament injury.

Alphonso Davies (Canada): The 25-year-old Bayern Munich fullback has battled injuries for a year-plus, beginning with an ACL tear in March of 2025. He looks unlikely to be ready for the co-hosts' opener against Bosnia on Thursday as he rehabs a more recent hamstring issue.

Julio Enciso (Paraguay): The 22-year-old Atletico Madrid attacker left Paraguay's final World Cup qualifier at home in visible pain, suggesting a tournament-ending injury. It turned out to be only a thigh bruise, Paraguay will go without its best player for at least two matches.

Bukayo Saka (England): The 24-year-old Arsenal winger has managed a nagging Achilles issue for months. It appears to be a question of load management and pain tolerance, with manager Thomas Tuchel saying Saka has been unable to train on consecutive days.

5 off-the-field storylines

USA-Iran tensions: With the two nations currently at war, Iran has moved its training base to Tijuana, Mexico, with plans to travel for matches in the United States on the day of the match. The Iranian federation also said Tuesday it had been stripped of its allocation of match tickets.

Continuing US immigration actions: Somali match referee Omar Artan was refused entry into the United States upon his arrival in Miami on Saturday. Switzerland's Breel Embolo endured a travel delay. Other players have reported being stopped for extended questioning.

Summer simmer: While five World Cup venues are climate-controlled, the combination of high temperatures and afternoon kickoffs for European audiences could influence results, perhaps at the expense of European sides accustomed to milder conditions.

The price of admission: It's still unclear whether FIFA has sold all of its ticket inventory in the primary market. As for the secondary market, after weeks of declining prices, they are heading north again as the matches approach, according to Ticketdata.com.

Tournament legacy: The conventional wisdom is that any nation hosting a World Cup should receive a boost to its domestic soccer scene. But with an extraordinary number of questions surrounding this year's tournament, that's far from a sure thing.

5 huge group-stage games

Brazil vs. Morocco (June 13, 6 p.m. ET, East Rutherford, N.J.): After mid- cycle struggles, Brazil can show they have recovered under Carlo Ancelotti by beating a 2022 World Cup semifinalist in their Group C opener.

France vs. Senegal (June 16, 3 p.m. ET, East Rutherford, N.J.): The colonial history would be enough. But this Group I encounter also is a meeting of one of Europe's most consistent sides in recent World Cup history against the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions.

England vs. Croatia (June 17, 3 p.m. ET, Arlington, Texas): These Group L foes have clashed in several major fixtures since Croatia gained independence from the former Yugoslavia, including a 2-1 Croatian win in the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

United States vs. Australia (June 19, 3 p.m. ET, Seattle, Wash.): This could be the pivotal Group D game for both teams. It's also a meeting of nations whose embrace of soccer is more recent after spending much of their earlier histories pursuing other sporting passions.

Portugal vs. Colombia (June 27, 7:30 p.m. ET, Miami Gardens, Fla.): It's possible both teams could have places in the knockout phase secured by this point. But it could still be a chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodríguez square off one last time in Group K action.