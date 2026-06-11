Fifa World Cup 2026: 5 team shirts and the hidden stories behind them

From Māori traditions in New Zealand to Kente cloth in Ghana, several World Cup shirts and jerseys celebrate culture, heritage and national identity beyond football.

The shirts that players will be seen wearing at the Fifa World Cup 2026 are more than just outfits carrying names and numbers. Many of them have been designed to tell a deeper story, reflecting a country's culture, history and identity through colours, patterns and symbols.

As the World Cup kicks off today, several national teams are using their shirts as a canvas to celebrate traditions and heritage that go far beyond the football pitch.

Here are some of the shirts carrying a story of their own:

New Zealand

Inspired by Hau, the Māori concept of wind, New Zealand's shirt features swirling cloud patterns representing the four winds that connect people across the country. The design pays tribute to Māori culture, storytelling and traditions while symbolising unity and connection.

Ghana

Ghana's shirt draws inspiration from the traditional Kente cloth, one of the country's most recognisable cultural symbols.

Distinctive woven-style patterns are paired with red trim and the iconic black star, blending the country’s rich heritage with a modern football aesthetic.

Argentina

Argentina's black away shirt takes inspiration from traditional national motifs and Fileteado Porteño, a decorative art style closely associated with the country's cultural identity.

The intricate design celebrates Argentinian artistry and heritage while giving the shirt a bold contemporary look.

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's away kit draws inspiration from the country's traditional textile patterns and world-famous architecture.

Featuring a mosaic-inspired design, national flag details and the nation's signature blue colour, the shirt pays tribute to Uzbekistan's craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

South Africa

Bafana Bafana’s shirt was inspired by traditional South African patterns and the protea flower. This design celebrates the country's cultural and natural heritage. The patterns reflect creativity and diversity, while the protea flower symbolises beauty, strength, and national pride. Together, it shows unity, growth, and forward momentum.

The Fifa World Cup remains one of the most anticipated events in global sport. The tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

For fans in the UAE, there are plenty of ways to follow the action, from dedicated fan zones and large-screen viewing venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to a range of streaming platforms and broadcast services offering live coverage throughout the tournament.