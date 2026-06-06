Fifa says spectators can carry one disposable water bottle into venues

Fifa said Friday it will allow fans to bring one "soft, plastic" disposable water bottle into World Cup venues after its ban on refillable bottles sparked an outcry.

"All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any Fifa World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," World Cup chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi, said in a video posted on Fifa's X account.

The announcement, which Fifa called a "clarification" of its water bottle policy, came two days after Fifa said that refillable water bottles wouldn't be allowed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

That was a change to their official stadium code of conduct that could force thirsty supporters to pay for bottled water.

Fifa justified the move on safety grounds, "to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.

"Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and Fifa is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums," Fifa said in a statement to AFP.

On Friday, Fifa said that those concerns remain valid.

Schirgi said that "fans will not be permitted to bring in hard sided, reusable water bottles due to safety and security reasons," showing examples of bottles that will and won't be allowed.

Forecasters have warned that fans could face health risks from extreme heat at open-air venues during the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A report published by the World Weather Attribution research group last month estimated that 26 of 104 games at the World Cup are likely to be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees.

WBGT is a measure of heat stress on the human body which combines temperature, humidity, wind and sunlight.

At last year's Fifa Club World Cup in the United States, where fans complained of searing temperatures, supporters were also barred from bringing water bottles into venues.

Fifa has noted that misting stations, fans, hydration stations and cooling tents would be available in "the stadium footprint".

Bottled water inside the venue will be sold at prices which "remain consistent with other events held at each stadium," Fifa said.