Fifa refutes report that Infantino sought Trump backing

Fifa on Tuesday dismissed as "pure fiction" a report that its President Gianni Infantino had sought support from US President Donald Trump's administration after the collapse of a plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights.

The denial came after the New York Post reported on Monday that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach Trump by phone since his proposal was abandoned on Friday and that he felt isolated amid mounting criticism.

"The Fifa President has not made any call to the US President, or any members of his administration, in recent days. It is pure fiction," Fifa said in a statement to Reuters.

The backlash has intensified over Infantino's failed plan to spin off the world soccer governing body's commercial assets into a new entity backed by private investors.

Fifa's proposal to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in an entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup collapsed after strong resistance from stakeholders.

With the plan shelved, attention has turned to the potential repercussions for Infantino, whose prospects of securing another term as Fifa president from 2027 to 2031 have come under increased scrutiny.

Trump and Infantino have forged a close relationship, appearing together at major soccer events including this year's World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Infantino presented Trump with the inaugural Fifa Peace Prize in December 2025, making him the first recipient of the award.

The relationship attracted further attention because Thrive Capital -- founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- had been expected to play a leading role in the proposed commercial rights venture.

The New York Post also reported that Infantino had scheduled private talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said in a post on X on Monday that there were no plans for Rubio to speak with the 56-year-old Fifa president.

Infantino has taken to Instagram to amplify messages of support from member federations including Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Qatar and Morocco.