Fifa probing alleged racist abuse against YouTuber at Argentina vs Cape Verde match

Fifa has launched an investigation after an alleged incident of racist abuse involving American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed and a supporter during the World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde.

IShowSpeed, who has more than 56 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 53 million on TikTok, has live-streamed from matches at this summer’s tournament. Fifa said it was made aware of an incident which allegedly occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on July 3, where the last-32 fixture took place.

Footage from a stream on IShowSpeed's YouTube channel appears to show the 21-year-old, wearing a Cape Verde kit, in a confrontation with an Argentina fan in the crowd.

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“Fifa strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” a statement from World soccer's governing body said on Tuesday. “These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society.

“FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

“The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game.”

Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time. Lionel Messi opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the tournament but Deroy Duarte levelled just before half-time.

Lisandro Martinez put Argentina back ahead in extra-time after the 90 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw, but Cape Verde equalised again through a stunning strike by Sidny Lopes Cabral. Cape Verde defender Diney Borges’ own goal sealed victory for Argentina, who face Egypt in the last 16 on Tuesday in Atlanta.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, is one of the internet's most-followed creators. It was on his channels that Fifa President Gianni Infantino discussed the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing at last year’s Club World Cup, which did not end up materializing.

He also met Ronaldo in a video posted more than three years ago, and has posted videos from big events such as the 2025 Champions League final and the Africa Cup of Nations final in January 2026.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.