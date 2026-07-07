Fifa president condemns Paraguayan politician's racist abuse of Mbappe

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla had attacked Mbappe online after her country was eliminated from the World Cup

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 7:33 AM
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Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Monday he "unequivocally condemns" the racist abuse directed at France forward Kylian Mbappe by a Paraguayan politician.

Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla had attacked Mbappe online after her country was eliminated from the World Cup in a bad-tempered 1-0 defeat by France.

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