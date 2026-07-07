Fifa president condemns Paraguayan politician's racist abuse of Mbappe
Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla had attacked Mbappe online after her country was eliminated from the World Cup
- PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 7:33 AM
- By:
- AFP
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Monday he "unequivocally condemns" the racist abuse directed at France forward Kylian Mbappe by a Paraguayan politician.
Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla had attacked Mbappe online after her country was eliminated from the World Cup in a bad-tempered 1-0 defeat by France.