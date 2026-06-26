Fifa gives green light for rainbow flags at Egypt v Iran World Cup clash

Egypt and Iran objected ⁠after the ​draw, with Egypt's Football Association saying such events clashed with its values

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 11:25 AM
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Fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags when Egypt faces Iran in Seattle's designated 'Pride Match' at the World Cup, Fifa said on Thursday despite protests from the two competing countries.

Friday's Group G game during Pride weekend was branded the Pride Match by Seattle's local organising committee before December's draw selected the two Muslim-majority countries.

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Egypt and Iran objected ⁠after the ​draw, with Egypt's Football Association saying such events clashed with its values.

On Wednesday, The Athletic cited the Iranian Football Federation as saying, "No ceremonies or promotional activities associated with this movement should be present inside the stadium." A spokesperson for the federation did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Fifa, however, said the World Cup is "an inclusive event that welcomes people from all backgrounds" and that rainbow flags are allowed in the stadium.

"General statements of human rights, including rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity, are permitted ... and may be displayed inside stadiums," FIFA said in Thursday's statement.

FIFA has emphasised that the Pride celebrations are organised by Seattle's local World Cup committee and not the global soccer body.

"There will be a Fifa World Cup match in Seattle and, on the same day, events organised by external organisations will be taking place in the city," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche in January. "But that has nothing to do with the match itself."

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