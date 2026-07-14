Erling Haaland returns home from the world cup with unexpected souvenirs

Erling Haaland’s World Cup homecoming takes an odd turn as the Norway star unveils a $750 taxidermy raccoon and squirrel collection, delighting and baffling fans online.

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Jul 2026, 2:43 PM
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Erling Haaland's World Cup journey didn't just end with memories and medals; it ended with a rather unusual souvenir.

The Norway striker was spotted arriving home on Monday carrying what appeared to be a raccoon holding a drink, leaving fans baffled as photos and videos of the moment quickly spread across social media.

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Many wondered whether it was real or just a toy or prop.

Haaland soon put the speculation to rest by sharing a photo on X posing with the taxidermy raccoon.

"It followed me home," the Norway striker joked in the caption.

Haaland later shared a video on snap revealing the collection of souvenirs he had brought home from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a $750 taxidermy raccoon holding a glass bottle.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with amused reactions.

"The luckiest animal from the animal kingdom rn."

"Bro said, 'You're coming back home with me.'"

Among the items on display are two taxidermy squirrels, one wearing a hat and another holding a can. Alongside them is the now famous raccoon holding a glass bottle.

The collection sparked another wave of reactions from fans.

"That is such a Haaland move!"

"Such a Viking thing to do lol."

While most players return from major tournaments with jerseys, medals, or match balls, Haaland has once again shown he's anything but ordinary.

His quirky choice of souvenir has become one of the most unexpected off-field moments to emerge from the World Cup, giving fans yet another reason to talk about the Norwegian star.

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