England's Quansah banned for 2 Fifa World Cup matches after red card against Mexico

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 9:22 PM
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England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team's Fifa World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

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England had been weighing a possible appeal after Fifa overturned a one-match suspension imposed on United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

However, the two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.

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