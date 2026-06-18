England kicks off World Cup journey with 4-2 victory over Croatia

Harry Kane scored a first-half brace, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford added goals after halftime and England kicked off its World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia in an entertaining Group L clash at Arlington, Texas.

The Three Lions earned their third victory in four major international tournaments against Croatia despite twice giving back their lead. Manager Thomas Tuchel's squad also grabbed a measure of revenge for the lone defeat among those games, a 2-1 loss in extra time in the 2018 World Cup semifinals.

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Martin Baturina and Petar Musa scored before halftime for Croatia, which is trying to reach the semifinals or better for a third World Cup after finishing second in 2018 and third in 2022.

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Croatia's Dominik Livakovic made all eight of his saves after halftime to keep his side in contention until Rashford added England's insurance goal in the 86th minute.

England will face Ghana and Croatia matches up against Panama in their respective second group stage matches next Tuesday.

Croatia had been the stronger team in the final minutes heading into halftime, but it was all England early after the break. Bellingham scored his second career World Cup goal in the 47th minute from an attack down the right flank.

Elliot Anderson played the ball down the wing for Bellingham and Noni Madueke's run up the middle required Croatia center back Luka Vuskovic to defend the pass. The Real Madrid midfielder took advantage of the space, surging forward into the penalty area and hammering a low finish off the inside of the far post.

Only some astonishing play by Livakovic kept Croatia from conceding again by the hour mark, including an exceptional triple-stop of Nico O'Reilly, Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa in the 56th minute. A minute later, he twice denied Kane from registering a second career World Cup hat trick.

When England's deserved fourth goal eventually came, it also stemmed from an attack down the right. Morgan Rogers was involved before Bukayo Saka switched the ball to Rashford on the left. Rashford cut the ball back to his right foot and drove a low finish beyond Livakovic's dive.

Kane took his career World Cup goal total to 10 before halftime. In the 12th minute, he converted from the spot on the second attempt after Livakovic came off his line too early while stopping the first. In the 42nd minute, he answered Baturina's leveler with a header of Declan Rice's corner kick.