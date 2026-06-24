England left frustrated by Ghana in Fifa World Cup draw

England suffered a Fifa World Cup setback on Tuesday as Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana, leaving them with work still to do as they bid to progress to the knockout stage as Group L winners.

Nico O'Reilly came closest to scoring for England with a late header that hit the bar and captain Harry Kane blasted the rebound over the woodwork, but after the promise of their opening 4-2 win over Croatia, this was a performance that will raise doubts about their chances of winning the tournament.

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England dominated possession and had 19 shots to their opponents' two, yet rarely looked like scoring past Ghana's stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Asare in a match watched by 63,983 fans at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

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Both teams have four points with one group game still to play, with progression to the next round all but assured but their final positions still in the balance.

Kane admitted he had hoped for a better result.

"Obviously disappointed not to win the game," he told the BBC. "It's a game we could've walked away 1-0, 2-0 and moved on. It was never going to be the prettiest game because of the way they played.

"Credit to them, they defended well, dangerous on the counter-attack... We take the point and move on."

In damp, cool conditions, England delivered a stodgy performance that echoed some of their faltering displays during Euro 2024.

However, there are no dramatic consequences, as they take a step closer to the last 32. All they need do now is safely negotiate their final group fixture against Panama at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, and they can turn their attentions to the knockout rounds.

England have still never lost to African opposition at the World Cup, and that record was rarely at risk of ending here.

Ghana nevertheless battled brilliantly, as the nation ranked 73rd in the world — 69 places behind England — put up a determined display.

Partey plays, Kane quiet

The late decision by the Black Stars to appoint Carlos Queiroz as coach is looking increasingly justified, with this result following their opening 1-0 win over Panama. The 2010 quarter-finalists face Croatia next in Philadelphia.

Thomas Partey returned for Ghana after missing the Panama match in Toronto because Canadian authorities denied him a visa — the ex-Arsenal midfielder is facing trial on rape charges in the UK.

Asare of local side Hearts of Oak started in goal for the Ghanaians after coming on for the injured Lawrence Ati Zigi against Panama.

England's inability to regularly test him will be a source of concern, as Kane was kept quiet and failed to add to his 10 World Cup goals — he remains level with Gary Lineker as their all-time top scorer at the tournament.

Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon were unable to make the difference on the wings and their substitutes could not this time have a decisive impact.

Jude Bellingham won his 50th cap as Marc Guehi and Djed Spence replaced John Stones and O'Reilly in the defence.

A Declan Rice free-kick that sailed just over was about as close as England came in the opening half. In fact it took almost an hour for Asare to make a notable save, but it was a comfortable one to deny Gordon.

Ghana may feel Jordan Pickford should have been punished for charging out of his box and crashing into Prince Adu without touching the ball -- but instead the goalkeeper was given a free-kick.

There was also panic for England when substitute Adu ran through into the area but could not get a shot away.

Then the pressure was turned up a notch in the closing minutes, as Asare denied Bukayo Saka with a good stop low to his left before O'Reilly headed off the woodwork from close range and Kane blazed over.