England defeat co-hosts Mexico 3-2 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane netted from the penalty spot as England held on grimly to secure a famous victory that sets up a quarter-final against Norway

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 6 Jul 2026, 7:13 AM
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England survived a spirited Mexico fightback to secure a 3-2 win on Sunday and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending the co-hosts' deepest run at the tournament in 40 years despite playing most of the second half with 10 men at the Azteca Stadium.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane netted from the penalty spot as England held on grimly to secure a famous victory that sets up a quarter-final against Norway.

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On July 1, Harry Kane rescued England from a seismic World Cup shock with two late goals to beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Atlanta and secure a place in the last 16.

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Aiming to end a 60-year wait to win a major tournament, Thomas Tuchel's men escaped humiliation and one of England's worst ever World Cup exits thanks to their talismanic captain after Brian Cipenga's early goal gave Congo an early lead.

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