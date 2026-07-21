Egypt's World Cup game against Argentina draws 192.6 million viewers

Egypt's thriller against Argentina was the most-watched Arab match of the 2026 World Cup, attracting a record 192.6 million viewers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

The Round of 16 clash, which saw Egypt surrender a 2-0 lead before losing 3-2 to the defending champions, became the highest-rated of the 29 matches involving Arab teams at the expanded 48-team tournament.

The historic encounter also marked Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages after the Pharaohs claimed their maiden World Cup victory by defeating New Zealand and then secured their first knockout win against Australia.

According to independent audience measurement by Ipsos, the Argentina match attracted 192.6 million viewers across MENA, with 94 per cent of Egypt's adult population tuning in to watch their team's dramatic battle against Lionel Messi's side.

The match benefited from a prime-time 7pm Mecca kick-off, helping it become the biggest television event involving an Arab nation at the tournament.

beIN SPORTS, which broadcast every World Cup match live across 24 MENA markets, said the numbers highlighted the region's growing passion for football. The broadcaster added that more than 2.1 billion cumulative viewers watched the 29 matches featuring Arab teams during the tournament, underlining the unprecedented interest generated by the record eight Arab nations that qualified for the 2026 World Cup.