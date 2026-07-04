It was a big moment for Egypt! The biggest for the nation of over 120 million people since its first participation in the World Cup back in 1934 — finally the national team made it to the last 16 in the tournament after an exciting penalties showdown after a nail-biting match against Australia in Dallas, Texas on July 3.

Following the big win, players ran in joy on the pitch, tears of happiness and national pride filled their eyes, as streets back home erupted in spontaneous celebrations.

Expressing his immense price, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan thanked the players after the victory and took the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Palestinian people, who have endured nearly three years of a devastating war and a horrible genocide. Over 73,000 Palestinians were killed and more than 170,000 injured since Israel's war on Gaza started on October 7, 2023, according to he Gaza Ministry of Health.

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In comments to a TV reporter after the game, Hassan dedicated Egypt's achievement to the Egyptian people and to Palestinians, praising their resilience and steadfastness during the war and sending them his best wishes "The Palestinian people have my heart and soul. They are so happy for us. I thank them very much. I pray to God to grant them success and victory and may God have mercy on their martyrs," he said.

On the pitch, too, Hassan raised the Palestinian flag after the match as fans wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh screamed: 'Free free Palestine". Take a look at the moment of raising the Palestinian flag in Dallas:

Gaza cheers for Egypt

In the Gaza Strip, the tiny enclave neighbouring Egypt, celebrations erupted everywhere when Egyptian player Hossam Abdelmaguid scored the winning penalty against Australia, winning a spot for the Pharaohs in the last 16 match against Argentina.

The scenes in Gaza were not so different from those in Cairo, Alexandria and Upper Egypt. There were Egyptian flags everywhere and Gazans shouting "Egypt Argentina" in anticipation for the next clash with Lionel Messi and his teammates. Gazans set off homemade firecrackers and banged the drums among tents housing thousands who were displaced by war. The scenes of jubilation highlighted the close emotional and cultural ties between Egyptians and Palestinians, with many viewing the win as a moment of collective pride that transcended borders and football itself.

Watch the following videos from Gaza: