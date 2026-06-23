World Cup: Egypt denied stay in Seattle ahead of Iran match, says director

Ahead of their final match in the group stages at the Fifa World Cup 2026, the Egyptian national team's plan to fly directly from Vancouver to Seattle was declined by local security officials, according to the group's director, Ibrahim Hassan.

"Security authorities had rejected the team's request to stay in Seattle, as had been planned following its World Cup match against New Zealand. As a result, the Egyptian delegation will return to Spokane," Hassan said in a statement released by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA). The statement did not provide a reason for the authorities' refusal.

Hassan, who runs the team beside his twin brother Hossam, Egypt's coach, added that the team had wanted to travel directly from Vancouver, where they beat New Zealand 3-1, to Seattle to avoid player fatigue caused by frequent travel, as part of their preparations for the match against Iran on Saturday, but following the security decision, the Egyptian delegation will return to Spokane, about 280 miles east of Seattle. Egypt will face Iran in their final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, at 7am UAE time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Iranian team, which arrived at the tournament under the shadow of war between Tehran and Washington, have drawn both their opening games, and remain in with a chance to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time.

Their coach, Amir Ghalenoei, said he has been told US travel restrictions on his World Cup team will finally be eased for their third group game. The team have been based in Mexico while playing all their games in the US.

That has required frequent cross-border travel, and US authorities have only permitted the team to remain in the country for a few hours after each game, with restrictions frequently shifting last-minute.

(With inputs from AFP)