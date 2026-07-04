Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach World Cup last 16 for first time

Hossam Abdelmaguid tucked away the winning penalty after Australia missed two

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 1:00 AM UPDATED: Sat 4 Jul 2026, 1:21 AM
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Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to advance to the World Cup last 16 after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time on Friday.

Hossam Abdelmaguid tucked away the winning penalty after Australia missed two.

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Egypt's Emam Ashour opened the scoring after 13 minutes, heading home Karim Hafez’s cross. It was the 250th goal of the tournament.

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Australia equalised 10 minutes into the second half as Aiden O'Neill’s free kick was headed into his own net by Mohamed Hany for his second own goal of the tournament.

Egypt's first win in a knockout game at the World Cup set up a last-16 meeting with Argentina or Cape Verde in Atlanta on Tuesday. Argentina and Cape Verde meet in Miami later on Friday.

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