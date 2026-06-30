Dubai's World Cup surprise: Portugal beats Brazil, Argentina in shirt sales

It was only a few days ago that an American sports podcaster revealed the viewership figures of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US market.

Play and predict your Fifa World Cup 2026 champion here

Despite the Messi mania that has gripped the US from the east coast to the west, the podcaster said Brazil’s matches still attracted more eyeballs than Argentina’s.

‘It’s that brand of Brazil, the famous yellow shirt that still matters so much in football,” he said.

In terms of famous football jerseys, Brazil has historically dominated with its dazzling yellow shining as bright on the field as it does in the stands of every stadium across the world when thousands of Brazilian supporters turn up to cheer for the five-time world champions.

The yellow colour first made famous by Pele’s Brazil remains a symbol of the country’s magical style of football.

The blue and white stripes of Argentina, Brazil’s South American neighbours and bitter rivals in football, were elevated to a legendary status by Diego Maradona’s heroics in 1986.

Now, with Messi refusing to bow to age and delivering jaw-dropping performances at the 2026 World Cup at 39, four years after his famous triumph in Qatar, there is a relentless wave of blue and white across the world.

But in Dubai, neither Brazil nor Argentina have topped the jersey sales charts during this World Cup carnival.

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal shirts that have ruled the roost.

According to a salesman in a prominent sportswear outlet in Dubai, Portugal’s home shirts were sold out in less than 20 days.

Ronaldo, 41, may have been struggling for top form in North America, but that has failed to dent his popularity.

“People want the Portugal jersey obviously because of Ronaldo. He has an incredible fanbase in Dubai,” said the salesperson, who declined to be named.

“People from all backgrounds have come and bought his shirt. I cannot name one or two nationalities; they are from so many different countries.”

But he admitted that there is also a ‘high demand’ for Argentina and Brazil jerseys.

“Portugal jerseys were sold out in less than 20 days. It’s out of stock now. The other jersey that is in high demand was Argentina’s blue away kit. Their away kit is selling more than the home kit,” he said.

“Brazil is also in high demand, their yellow jersey, not the away shirt.”

But the biggest surprise is the Egyptian jersey, which has given Portugal stiff competition, according to another salesperson at the same outlet.

"The Egypt shirt is out of stock now. We have the kids’ shirts; the adults are all finished,” said the salesperson, who also declined to be named.

“A lot of Egyptian companies have bought the shirts in large numbers for their staff. Another shirt in big demand is the Moroccan one. Dubai has a sizeable Moroccan population, and it’s a team that did so well in the last World Cup (by reaching the semifinals).

A young man then stepped into the outlet, wearing the Portugal shirt.

And he was happy to be named.

“I am Charles, and I am from Uganda,” he said with a big smile on his face.

Charles has been supporting Portugal since Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006.

"It doesn’t matter if Ronaldo becomes a World Cup champion like Messi and Pele," he said.

"For me, Ronaldo will always be the number one.”