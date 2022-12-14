Dubai all decked up in red as Morocco take on France in the World Cup semi-final clash

Eateries and cafes as well as fan zones across the city are snowballing with the ongoing World Cup as fans love to cheer for the ‘Atlas Lion’ in caucus

By Ehaab Qadeer Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 9:04 PM

Dubai is soaked in red as Morocco take on two-time world champion France in the semi-finals of Fifa World Cup 2022.

Eateries and cafes as well as fan zones across the city are snowballing with the ongoing World Cup as fans love to cheer for the ‘Atlas Lion’ in caucus.

One of those places would be Socotra Restaurant and Café in Deira, a Middle-Eastern diner, which has been a screening home to numerous Morocco fans during this World Cup season. Fans here retrieve beautiful memories and spend enjoyable time in a distinctive football atmosphere.

While speaking to Khaleej Times, one of the Socotra crew members said, “Fans are having a great time in our café, our hospitality team is doing their best to serve their interest”.

The hospitality team at Socotra are going all out to back Morocco, as they serve their customers with the Moroccan jerseys on.

Since Morocco is the first ever Arab-African nation to make it to the semis of the biggest sporting event, fans across the middle-east and Africa will be rooting for their victory.

The TSF Café at Oud Metha has also geared up for the upcoming game. Anwar, the café manager at the TSF said: “We are expecting a full-house tonight for the Morocco game. Although our sales haven’t been thriving much, the number of fans coming down to the café for screening are huge.”

Fans will be retting themselves in the celebration, as UAE has been second home to many Moroccans, and the locals here will be cheering the ‘Atlas Lions’ by catching live football streaming and savouring sport-themed delicacies and beverages at some of Dubai’s happening hotspots.

Also live screening of matches, and that too at timings suited to audiences in the UAE – has been a treat to many cafes and restaurants.

Live the last couple of World Cup games without missing an action through football themed cafes and restaurants reeled out across the UAE.

ALSO READ: