'Drake Curse' strikes again as Drake loses $1.5M World Cup bet on Argentina

The widely talked about "Drake Curse" has struck again, with many fans joking that it cost Argentina another FIFA World Cup title and denied Lionel Messi the chance to win consecutive World Cups.

Argentina secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating England 2-1 in the semi finals.

A day before the World Cup final, Canadian rapper Drake shared an Instagram post revealing he had placed a staggering $1.5 million bet on Argentina to defeat Spain. Had his prediction been correct, the rapper stood to pocket more than $5.1 million.

Even before kickoff, football fans flooded the comments with warnings. One user wrote, "Whatever Drake bets on... just bet the opposite."

After Spain's victory, another commented, "The Drake Curse is still very much alive and well."

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match in the 106th minute of extra time, sealing a 1-0 victory and making Spain the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.

The so called "Drake Curse" has become one of the biggest running jokes in sport, with fans convinced that teams and athletes publicly backed by the rapper are more likely to lose than win.

And it is not just football. From boxing and UFC to basketball and American football, Drake has built a reputation for placing high profile bets that end in disappointment.

Just 10 days earlier, Drake reportedly lost $1 million after backing Conor McGregor, a bet that would have earned him around $2.85 million had the Irishman won.

That loss only added to the long running belief that Drake's support brings bad luck, regardless of the sport or athlete he chooses to back.

There was one notable exception. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Drake backed Argentina to beat France in the final, and Lionel Messi's side did exactly that, becoming world champions after an unforgettable penalty shootout.

Many fans dismissed it as nothing more than a fluke. Four years later, another multimillion dollar prediction ended in disappointment, only reinforcing their belief that the infamous "Drake Curse" is far from over.