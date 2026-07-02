Video: DR Congo coach told of father's death during World Cup press conference

DR Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre was left visibly shocked after learning of his father’s death during a post-match press conference following his side's 2-1 defeat to England at the Fifa World Cup on Wednesday.

Desabre was taking questions from the media and hailing his side. He said the team had left a positive image of their football for the world to see after running England close at the World Cup on Wednesday.

The press conference was later interrupted by a team official, who publicly announced the news and offered condolences. “No more questions? Thank you. We would like to inform you that the coach has lost his father. Our condolences,” the press officer said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Footage circulating online shows Desabre appearing visibly shocked as the announcement is made. His expression changed instantly and was seen glancing at the official in disbelief before quietly responding, “Thank you,” and standing up to leave the room.

ð¨ð¨| DR Congo coach SÃ©bastien Desabre learned of his father's ððððððð after their matchâ¦and this is how it was announced at the press conference. ð¢ðpic.twitter.com/P3itgdQDDv — Goals Side (@goalsside) July 2, 2026

Desabre’s tournament had been historic for DR Congo, marking their first World Cup appearance in 52 years. Under his leadership, the team scored their first-ever World Cup goals, recorded a maiden win, and reached the knockout stage in 2026.

Reflecting on the match, Desabre said: "When you represent the national team you have to leave a good image behind and this I believe we did," said Desabre, whose side scored after seven minutes and defended stoutly before finally being breached in the last 15 minutes.

“We are more proud than disappointed. We are disappointed to be leaving the World Cup of course but we scored five goals in the tournament and played much higher-ranked teams and managed good results.

“We wanted to use the width of the field and needed space. We also wanted to close the centre better and cut the road to (Elliott) Anderson, who is important to the English build-up," he said.

The press conference ended shortly after the announcement, marking a deeply emotional and unexpected conclusion to DR Congo’s landmark campaign.