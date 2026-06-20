Qatar FA shows support to Canada's Kone over heartbreaking Fifa exit post leg fracture

Canada midfielder Ismael Kone has undergone surgery after suffering a broken leg in his team's defeat of Qatar and will miss the remainder of the World Cup, the Canadian team confirmed Friday.

Kone was stretchered off in the second half of Canada's 6-0 Group B thrashing of the Qataris in Vancouver on Thursday after a clumsy challenge from Assim Madibo, who was sent off for the tackle.

"Last night, Ismael Kone underwent successful surgery to repair a lower limb fracture," a post on the Canada team's account on X said. "He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of Fifa World Cup 2026. You will come back stronger, Isma!"

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Canada are on the brink of reaching the second round of the World Cup for the first time in history and need only a draw in their final group game against Switzerland to finish top of Group B.

The Qatar Football Association sent a message of support to Kone, posting a photo on its social media accounts showing Kone waving to fans as he was carried off on a stretcher, along with a message wishing him a speedy recovery.

'This battle is test to my faith'

Kone thanked his fans for their support in an emotional social media post, calling the ordeal a test of his faith in God and himself.

Here's what he wrote on Instagram:

"ALLAH has never failed me.

Throughout my life, not even once.

So why doubt him now? Especially knowing that.

He knows and sees everything before it even happened.

He has a plan and a vision for all of us.

This battle is test to my faith in him and to my character.

And honestly I’m ready for it because, ALLAH will never give you a challenge that you can’t overcome and being tested is the best of gift from God.



"Your love and support has been felt, honestly thank you so much.

You can’t even imagine, how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers.

I thank God for that because not everyone is this fortunate.



"To Canadian brothers, as I turned myself into assistant coach to support you from the sideline. I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me. What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I’ll be back very soon and we’ll keep making more memories together."

[With inputs from AFP]