Canada make history, rout Qatar for first World Cup victory

Jonathan David's hat-trick paved the way for Canada's first-ever win in a World Cup, a 6-0 rout of nine-man Qatar on Thursday in Vancouver in the second Group B match for both countries.

Canada (1-1-0, 4 points) entered the day with a 0-6-1 record in seven previous World Cup matches after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12. But in front of a vibrant crowd at BC Place, the tournament co-hosts left little doubt during a historic afternoon.

With Canada already up 1-0, David scored his first goal in the 29th minute. The Juventus striker pounced on a deflection of Tajon Buchanan's shot from about 20 yards out and powered it past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada to make it 2-0.

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In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, David completed his double. Cyle Larin's header off an Alistair Johnston pass forced a point-blank save from Abunada, but a lunging David knocked the resulting rebound across the line to make it 3-0.

David later completed his hat trick in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, capping the scoring with Canada's sixth goal of the afternoon. He's the second player from the CONCACAF region to have a three-goal game in the World Cup, joining Bert Patenaude of the United States in 1930.

"Obviously, we know that what we've done today is historical for the country, our first one in the World Cup, and to do it in that fashion is really amazing," David said. "And, obviously, one more game to go (in the group stage)."

Larin (16th minute) and Nathan Saliba (64th minute) also scored for Canada. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau did not need to make a save as he faced zero shots on goal.

Qatar (0-1-1, 1 point) also conceded an own goal through Mohamed Manai in the 75th minute. Abunada made four saves against 10 shots on goal.

The match took a scary turn for Canada in the 51st minute as midfielder Ismael Kone suffered an apparent lower left leg injury and was stretchered off.

"I think it was already a great game even before he got hurt," David said. "But I think after he got hurt was tough to focus on the game, to think of, you know, even finishing the game, I think. I wouldn't say eager, but we just wanted the game to end, you know, so we could all be together."

Assim Madibo was shown a red card for the challenge, Qatar's second of the day after defender Homam Ahmed received his own marching orders in the first half.

Both teams wrap up Group B play on Wednesday. Canada faces Switzerland in Vancouver while Qatar faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle.