Burj Khalifa lights up in Egypt flag colours as Pharaohs reach Fifa World Cup last 16

As Egypt beat Australia in Friday's match to advance to Fifa World Cup's last 16, Egyptians erupted in jubilation. With UAE being home to hundreds of thousands of Egyptian expats, the Emirates felt the joy too — and turned into a ground for celebrating the Pharaohs.

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UAE's iconic landmark, the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa lit up in Egyptian flag colours, as the Arab world hailed this sporting feat. Watch the video, shared by Dubai Post, here:

Expats were filled with national pride, as cheers and happy tears filled homes, theatres, and cafes in the UAE. No one slept as the win turned the night into a never-ending celebration of Egyptian and Arab pride.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Pharaohs, saying "the joy of the Arabs today is Egyptian."

He congratulated the team for a "heroic performance, a fighting spirit, and an entertaining match."

After the win, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan thanked the players and took the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Palestinian people.

In comments to a TV reporter after the game, Hassan said: "The Palestinian people have my heart and soul. They are so happy for us. I thank them very much. I pray to God to grant them success and victory and may God have mercy on their martyrs," he said.

On the pitch, too, Hassan raised the Palestinian flag after the match as fans wearing the Palestinian Keffiyeh screamed: 'Free free Palestine".

Egypt beats Australia

Egypt held their nerve to reach the World Cup Round of 16 after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Australia on Friday, following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium.

Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot-kick after Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards, sealing Egypt’s first-ever win in a World Cup knockout match.

Egypt had taken the lead in the 13th minute through a header from Emam Ashour before Mohamed Hany’s own goal early in the second half brought Australia level.

Mohamed Salah made a surprise start for Egypt after recovering from a hamstring injury, returning to his usual role on the right flank of the attack.

(Inputs from Reuters)