British, Norwegian airlines place viral bet to swap logos ahead of World Cup clash

British Airways and Norwegian have sparked online buzz by placing a playful wager that has captured the attention of football supporters and travellers alike

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 10 Jul 2026, 9:40 AM
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The excitement surrounding the Fifa World Cup has extended far beyond the football pitch, with airlines joining the competition in a light-hearted social media showdown.

Ahead of England's highly anticipated clash with Norway on July 12 1am (UAE time), British Airways and Norwegian have sparked online buzz by placing a playful bet that has captured the attention of football supporters and travellers alike.

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The wager is simple — whichever nation loses Saturday’s World Cup match will see its airline swap its Instagram profile logo for its rival’s for one day. The friendly rivalry began when Norwegian challenged British Airways on Instagram, writing: “If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?” British Airways responded with a confident: “Don’t make bets you can’t win.” 

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Check out their playful exchange below:

The exchange continued with another tongue-in-cheek post from British Airways, tagging Norwegian and hinting that it had something to say. Norwegian quickly replied: "We have something to tell you too. Check our last post," directing followers back to its original challenge asking: "Will you take the bet?"

After briefly keeping followers in suspense, British Airways officially accepted the wager, replying: "Hey there. Challenge accepted! Just don't be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude."

Norwegian responded: "Love the confidence. Check your DMs for the logo swap."

Norwegian also recently posted an image that says, "It's on".

Since then, the light-hearted exchange has gained significant traction on social media, with several airlines, airports and aviation brands joining the conversation in the comments.

Now, all eyes are on the World Cup clash between England and Norway. The outcome will not only determine the winner on the pitch, but it will also decide whether British Airways keeps its iconic Instagram logo or temporarily swaps it for Norwegian's for 24 hours.

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