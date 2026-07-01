From Maldinis to Haalands, best father-son duos in Fifa World Cup history

Representing your country at the Fifa World Cup is a dream for every footballer. For these families, that dream was achieved across two generations, with fathers inspiring sons to follow in their footsteps and build legacies of their own.

Here are 10 of the greatest father-and-son duos to have represented their nations at the Fifa World Cup.

1. Alf-Inge Haaland & Erling Haaland Norway

Alf-Inge Haaland made 2 appearances at the 1994 Fifa World Cup.

His son Erling Haaland scored 4 goals in his first 2 World Cup matches at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Erling is widely regarded as one of the world's best strikers.

Alf-Inge also enjoyed a successful Premier League career with Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City.

2. Cesare Maldini & Paolo Maldini Italy

Cesare Maldini made 2 appearances at the 1962 FIFA World Cup, while his son Paolo Maldini made 23 appearances across four World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, and 2002).

Paolo is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history. Both father and son captained AC Milan and represented the Italy national team, cementing their places among the greatest footballing families of all time.

3. Periko Alonso & Xabi Alonso Spain

Miguel Ángel Alonso, better known as Periko Alonso, made 5 appearances at the 1982 FIFA World Cup. Although he won numerous club trophies, he never won the FIFA World Cup.

His son Xabi Alonso made 13 appearances and scored 2 goals across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Xabi won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain and is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Following his playing career, he established himself as one of Europe's top football managers.

4. Lilian Thuram & Marcus Thuram France

Lilian Thuram made 16 World Cup appearances and scored 2 goals across the 1998, 2002, and 2006 FIFA World Cups, helping France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

His son Marcus Thuram has made 6 World Cup appearancesacross the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, becoming one of France's leading forwards.

Marcus was named after Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey.

5. Pablo Forlán & Diego Forlán Uruguay

Pablo Forlán made 3 World Cup appearances across the 1966 and 1974 FIFA World Cups.

His son Diego Forlán scored 6 goals in 12 World Cup appearances across the 2002, 2010, and 2014 tournaments.

Diego won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and is regarded as one of Uruguay's greatest footballers.

6. Mazinho & Thiago Alcântara Brazil & Spain

Mazinho made 6 World Cup appearances across the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World Cups, winning the 1994 FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

His son Thiago Alcântara made 2 appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and became one of the world's finest midfielders.

Mazinho's second son, Rafinha Alcântara, also became a professional footballer.

7. Peter Schmeichel & Kasper Schmeichel Denmark

Peter Schmeichel made 5 appearances at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, while his son Kasper Schmeichel made 7 appearances across the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Both are considered among Denmark's greatest goalkeepers, with Peter widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

8. Patrick Kluivert & Justin Kluivert Netherlands

Patrick Kluivert made 4 appearances at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

His son Justin Kluivert made 2 appearances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Patrick was one of Europe's finest strikers during his playing career, while Justin has established himself as a top-level international for the Netherlands.

9. Jean Djorkaeff & Youri Djorkaeff France

Jean Djorkaeff made 3 appearances at the 1966 FIFA World Cup. His son Youri Djorkaeff made 9 appearancesand scored 1 goal across the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups.

Youri helped France win the 1998 FIFA World Cupand was a key member of France's golden generation.

10. Diego Simeone & Giuliano Simeone Argentina

Diego Simeone made 11 appearances across the 1994, 1998, and 2002 FIFA World Cups.

His son Giuliano Simeonemade his FIFA World Cup debut in 2026.

Diego is an Argentina legend and one of football's most successful managers.

Giuliano currently plays for Atlético Madrid, where Diego is the manager, making them one of football's rare father-son coach-player combinations.