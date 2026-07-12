Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway 

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday.

Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.

Norway's Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a rasping strike that went in off the far post.

Bellingham equalised for England in first-half added time when he glided into the box and fired past two defenders.

Bellingham is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.

England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinal.

England, 60 years removed from their only World Cup title, secured just their fourth semifinal berth in history and their second in the past three tournaments.

After missed chances during the second half, England took the lead early in extra time. Substitute Morgan Rogers fired a shot from outside the box that Orjan Nyland failed to catch, the ball deflecting into the goalmouth. Bellingham darted in and beat his man to the ball for the easy putback.

Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 36th minute and Nyland made six saves for the Vikings, who were playing in their first World Cup quarterfinal game.

Norway subbed out Erling Haaland halfway into extra time. That decision ended his record 14-match streak of competitive international appearances with a goal.

England controlled play for the first half-hour. They won a pair of free kicks just outside the box but could turn neither into a real threat.

Norway's opening goal was preceded by a nice look for Haaland, whose close- range header went straight to Pickford. England attempted to advance it up the pitch, but Kane was dispossessed from behind and the Vikings returned to their attack. Schjelderup, from the left side of the box, unleashed a left-footed rocket that banged in off the far post.

Kane stayed on the ground seeking a foul, but no foul was issued and the goal was upheld after VAR review.

But England's attack was rewarded on Bellingham's equalizer two minutes into stoppage time. Gordon hit the centering pass as Bellingham was afforded too much space amid the Norway defense. He dribbled in and as he fell down struck a left-footed shot across Nyland's body.

With momentum recovered, England thought they added a second on the final play of the half on Kane's chip shot, but he was immediately ruled offside.

It was Norway's turn to believe they'd taken a 2-1 lead in the 55th when Torbjorn Heggem deposited a rebound at the end of a crazy corner-kick sequence. The VAR took it off the board as Haaland pushed Elliot Anderson to the ground before the corner kick was played.