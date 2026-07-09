Belgium bid to crack Spain's ironclad defence in World Cup quarterfinal

Belgium meet Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday with the daunting task of breaching the European champions' watertight defence for the first time at the 2026 tournament.

In beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 on Monday, Luis de la Fuente's men became the first team in history to record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets.

Spain have not shown the attacking flair of France but they are playing the careful, possession-based football that took them to glory in South Africa in 2010.

The prodigiously gifted Lamine Yamal is the team's most potent attacker on paper but the teenager arrived in the United States still recovering from a late-season injury and has netted just once in five games.

Mikel Oyarzabal has made up for that, scoring four times, including twice in a 3-0 romp against Austria in the last 32.

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo said club teammate Yamal was growing into the tournament.

"He brings so much to the team with his dribbling and presence. When he receives the ball, two or three opposing players close in on him, which opens up space," he said.

"Lamine scores and assists -- he's always done that in his short career -- and even when he doesn't, he'll keep helping us with the work he's doing."

But the brutal truth is that Spain do not need to score many goals to win -- they have conceded just six shots on target in their five matches so far.

"We are a team where everyone attacks and everyone defends," said Olmo. "The coach says the number nine is the first to defend and the others follow suit.

"The defensive line has been spectacular, it's a historic milestone. We're happy for (goalkeeper) Unai (Simon). If we keep a clean sheet, we're closer to winning."

Golden generation

Belgium, captained by the impressive Youri Tielemans, have had a rollercoaster ride in the knockout phase so far.

First they came back from the dead to beat Senegal 3-2 before sweeping aside co-hosts the United States in the last 16, thanks to Charles De Ketelaere's first-half double.

The World Cup is likely the last hurrah for the remainder of the nation's so-called Golden Generation, including creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku, both of whom now play for Napoli.

Neither player started the 4-1 win against the United States, though Lukaku came on and scored, but they remain potent threats and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation.

Lukaku's three strikes at the tournament so far mean he is with Diego Maradona, Rudi Voller and Rivaldo on eight World Cup goals.

Head coach Rudi Garcia has no shortage of quality at his disposal elsewhere, with Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard giving him a goal threat.

Friday's clash with Spain in Los Angeles is Belgium's third quarterfinal in four World Cups but they have never reached a final.

Spain, despite their status in the game, have only progressed past the last eight twice, making it to the final group stage in 1950 and going all the way in South Africa 60 years later.