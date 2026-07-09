Bad Bunny makes history with 9 Emmy nominations for Super Bowl LX halftime show

Bad Bunny is making history at the 2026 Emmy Awards. His Super Bowl LX halftime show, which aired on February 8, 2026, earned a record-breaking nine Emmy nominations. The most ever received by a Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Puerto Rican superstar's halftime show was praised as a powerful, culturally charged celebration of Puerto Rican heritage.

With nine nominations, Bad Bunny surpassed the previous record of six Emmy nominations for a Super Bowl halftime show, set by Lady Gaga.

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If Bad Bunny wins an Emmy, he will add the award to his multiple Grammy wins, giving him two of the four awards needed to achieve EGOT status.

Following his Super Bowl performance earlier this year, Bad Bunny kickstarted a conversation. His name, songs, and message have been trending online for days. Many viewers even watched his 2026 Grammy acceptance speech, where he won Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos and used the moment to speak to millions living far from home.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.”

Those words quickly took on a life of their own. Around the world, content creators began using speech audio to share their personal journeys. From Americans and Filipinos to Arab creators, thousands of videos appeared under one sound, each telling a different story but carrying the same feeling, sacrifice, distance, and hope.