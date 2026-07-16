5 World Cup matches, one unusual pattern: Argentina's dark blue shirt vs England

Ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final against England, Argentina requested permission from FIFA to wear their "lucky" dark blue away shirt rather than their traditional sky blue and white striped home kit.

The request was approved, bringing one of football's most enduring superstitions back into the spotlight.

Argentina's dark blue shirt has become much more than an alternate kit. For many supporters, it is part of the country's football folklore, forever associated with some of the nation's greatest World Cup triumphs over England.

The belief comes from a remarkable pattern. Every time Argentina have beaten England at the FIFA World Cup, they have done so wearing the dark blue shirt. Every time they have lost, they have worn their traditional striped home kit.

Even England manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he understood the decision.

"I would have done the same if there was any superstition combined with it."

Tuchel added that superstition remains a normal part of elite sport.

"We have, of course, also our lucky charms, and these things are just normal in high-level sport."

Here's a look at every FIFA World Cup meeting between Argentina and England, and how every victory over the Three Lions came with Argentina wearing their now-famous dark blue shirt.

1. 1966 World Cup Quarter-final

England 1-0 Argentina:

Argentina wore their traditional sky blue and white striped shirt in their first World Cup meeting with England.

Geoff Hurst scored the winner after captain Antonio Rattín's controversial red card, handing Argentina their first World Cup defeat to the Three Lions.

2. 1986 World Cup Quarter-final

Argentina 2-1 England:

Argentina switched to their dark blue shirt and produced one of football's most iconic victories. Diego Maradona scored both the "Hand of God" and the "Goal of the Century" to send Argentina through.

3. 1998 World Cup Round of 16

Argentina 2-2 England (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties):

Wearing dark blue once again, Argentina knocked England out after a dramatic draw that featured David Beckham's infamous red card before winning the penalty shootout.

4. 2002 World Cup Group Stage

England 1-0 Argentina:

Back in their traditional striped home shirt, Argentina were beaten by David Beckham's first-half penalty and were eventually eliminated in the group stage.

5. 2026 World Cup Semi-final

Argentina 2-1 England:

After requesting permission to wear their dark blue shirt once again, Argentina came from behind to defeat England and book their place in another World Cup final.

Coincidence or superstition, the pattern is undeniable.

Argentina have now faced England five times at the FIFA World Cup, winning every match in their dark blue shirt and losing every one in their traditional sky blue and white stripes.

Whether the jersey really is lucky is up for debate, but its place in Argentine football folklore is undeniable.