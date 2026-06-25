Look: Argentina unveils 26-metre Lionel Messi statue on his 39th birthday

Argentina unveiled the statue on Messi's 39th birthday, and it quickly broke the internet.

Fans were especially excited because the last statue dedicated to Messi, which was built in India was removed earlier this month after it began swaying in the wind, creating a serious safety risk. That statue stood 21 metres tall and was completed in just 27 days.

The new statue in Argentina is larger, stronger, and took much longer to complete. Unlike the Indian statue, which used an iron framework with a fiberglass exterior, the Argentine statue is made from steel, iron, and concrete, making it far more durable and built to last for decades, like many of the world's most famous monuments.

Though there has been some criticism online regarding his appearance, some users have joked, "Messi's statue? More like Messy statue" and "Messi just messed up".

The statue is the second major tribute Argentina has dedicated to Messi. On May 31, artist Leonel García created a hyperrealistic mural of a smiling Messi surrounded by the names of more than 1,300 supporters.

People of all ages, backgrounds, and political views travelled to the site to add their names beside Messi's portrait.

The translated post read: "Hello, @leomessi. This humble tribute from Berazategui was created to recreate the joy of December 18, 2022, when the national team united all of Argentina. More than a thousand people signed the mural to show their love and appreciation for you. It was an honour to create this work and give back a small part of the joy you have given us. Thank you."

The mural eventually reached Messi, who sent a video thanking its creators and everyone who took part.

A devoted fan was quoted as saying, "Messi brings joy to the country and unites everyone, regardless of religion, politics, or background. People from every region and every walk of life come here to celebrate him. He is also an example for future generations because, despite everything he has achieved, he has remained humble and always puts the team before himself."