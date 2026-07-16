Argentina players brandish political Falklands flag after Fifa win against England

Argentina players held up a political banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine") after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England on Wednesday, in apparent contravention of Fifa rules.

Fifa's Stadium Code of Conduct bans "banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature" inside stadiums.

World soccer's ruling body did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The question of sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic known to the British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas has been a long-running sore in relations between the countries.

They fought a short conflict over the islands in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British combatants died. Britain ultimately won and the vast majority of residents of the islands have said they wish to remain part of Britain.

But Argentina has long claimed it inherited the islands from Spain ​after its independence in 1816 and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held up the banner, grinning, and waved to fans in the stands. It was unclear where the banner had come from. It is not the first time the question of political banners has come up during the World Cup.

Last month in Los Angeles, Iranian Americans waved pre-revolutionary flags that are symbols of protest against the Tehran government when Iran played. Those matches proceeded without incident.

Argentina airs complaint

Following their World Cup semi-final victory, Argentina's foreign minister said that Buenos Aires had filed a formal protest over a British warship near the Falkland Islands.

Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno posted on X to express "the strongest rejection" of the United Kingdom's HMS Medway's "unconsulted and illegal" passage through Argentine territorial waters, alleging a lack of proper notification.

Quirno said the Medway, which is based in the Falkland Islands, is accused of violating bilateral agreements in a July 13-dated diplomatic note of protest submitted to the United Kingdom's embassy in Buenos Aires.

"In diplomacy, work is not shouted about like goals, but we are driven by the same conviction: the pride of being Argentine and the constant defense of our interests," Quirno said in a statement.

Before the post went up, Argentine president Javier Milei told local broadcaster Radio Mitre that the World Cup victory was just "a football match."

"We are making enormous progress on the diplomatic front. We have managed to get the UN to force England to sit down and talk with us, but let's not confuse the score: This is a football match," Milei said, after celebrating the team's "glorious step" in advancing to the World Cup finals.