Watch: Argentina's Paredes grabs Spain player's throat in ugly World Cup final scene

Spain won the football match, and Argentina exited in frustration. Following the Fifa World Cup 2026 final, celebrations were overshadowed by a heated confrontation between players, with Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain defender Eric Garcia at the centre of the brawl.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to secure their second FIFA World Cup title. The match concluded with a scuffle near midfield as tensions rose between players.

Earlier, tempers flared when Argentina were reduced to 10 men after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in normal time for a challenge on Spain's Pau Cubarsi. Lionel Scaloni's team also received six yellow cards. The tension persisted after the final whistle, as Spain's substitutes ran onto the pitch to celebrate.

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Online videos show Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appearing to swing an arm at Spain captain Rodri during the celebrations. Rodri stopped and confronted Molina, and both exchanged words before Spain's Eric Garcia intervened to calm the situation. The confrontation then escalated.

Paredes then allegedly grabbed Garcia by the throat and shoved him as players from both teams gathered. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni intervened, attempting to separate the players and signal for calm, but the confrontation spread across the pitch.

Look at this thug.



Leandro Paredes should be banned for a long time.



Canât handle his team produced the worse World Cup final performance in history.



What a sore loser pic.twitter.com/AFp7ToQMmm — Red Army 68' ð¾ðª (@MUFC_RA) July 19, 2026

The incident escalated into a scuffle involving players, substitutes, and coaching staff from both teams before officials and teammates intervened to restore order, according to circulating videos.

As one confrontation continued, another began nearby. Spain's Gavi became entangled with Argentina's Thiago Almada, prompting Paredes to intervene. Television footage showed Paredes wrestling Gavi to the ground, grabbing his substitute's bib, and pushing into his face.

Despite the altercation, post-match scenes became more cordial. Several Spain players embraced Lionel Messi, and head coaches Lionel Scaloni and Luis de la Fuente shared a lengthy hug at midfield after the final.

In the match, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, assisted by a header from Nico Williams.

Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not stop Torres' goal. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina did not register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card late in regulation. Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

During the match, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to play in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Pele (17 in 1958), Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), all of whom were on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi set a new record as the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days in the 1958 final. The 2026 final was also Messi's third appearance in a World Cup final, following 2014 and 2022. He is only the second player to reach this milestone, after Brazil's Cafu, who played in the 1994, 1998, and 2002 finals.