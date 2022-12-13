Argentina fans scramble for tickets in Doha ahead of Croatia semi-final

Wahid, a UAE-based Iranian draped in Argentina colours , was among the many football enthusiasts looking for a way to watch the match at Lusial Stadium

Wahid. a UAE-based Iranian football fan was hoping to get his hands on a ticket that would let him into the iconic Lusial Stadium to watch the semi-finals between Argentina and Croatia.

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 5:37 PM

Just hours before the start of the first World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia, many fans were still scrambling for a last-minute ticket to the big game tonight (11 pm UAE time) at the iconic Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Two-time world champions Argentina will take on 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia for a place in the final.

Many ticketless fans still turned up at the DECC, the main ticket centre in Doha, hoping for a last-minute miracle.

"I came here in the morning, hoping to get a ticket for the semifinal tonight. I have watched all other Argentina games, but I don't have tickets for this one. Can you help me, please?" Ezequiel, an Argentina fan who has travelled from Buenos Aires, asked this reporter.

When he came to know I was a journalist, Ezequiel refused to speak more.

Leandro, another Argentina fan, has the same story.

Meanwhile, Wahid, a UAE-based Iranian, was among the many fans draped in Argentina colours looking for a semifinal ticket.

"I am from Iran, but I live in Sharjah. I watched all Iran and Argentina matches, but I don't have tickets for the match today," Wahid told this reporter.

"I don't want to miss this match. I have been a Maradona and Argentina fan since 1994. That's why I have come to DECC for a ticket."

But a volunteer at the DECC informed this reporter that all the remaining matches (two semifinals, third-place match and the final) have been sold out.

"They are just wasting their time here. We can't help them," she said.

Today's match could be the final match of Lionel Messi's career in international football.

The 35-year-old Argentina icon unlikely to continue his journey with the national team after the Qatar World Cup.

Messi hopes to end his international career with the World Cup trophy, the only title he has not won in his glorious career.

And fans in Qatar are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to watch the magician at the World Cup.