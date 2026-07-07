Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Argentina beat Egypt in the World Cup knockout match in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 7, making their way to the tournament's quarter-finals. The World Cup defending champions survived a massive scare and staged an amazing comeback with three late goals to earn a 3-2 win.

Trailing 2-0 until the 79th minute after Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico scored for Egypt, Argentina fought back in heroic fashion.

Defender Cristian Romero headed home Argentina's first goal in the 79th minute. Messi levelled the tie four minutes later with a blistering strike from inside the area. It was the Argentina captain’s eighth goal of the tournament.

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Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez headed the winning goal three minutes into stoppage time from a Lautaro Martinez cross to stun Egypt who thought they had at least taken the champions to extra time.

Zico had a goal ruled out but went on to double Egypt's lead with 23 minutes left.

Egypt, who were playing in the knockout rounds for the first time in history, blew away the 2-0 lead with just 11 minutes remaining for the end of 90 minutes.

Messi, who missed a penalty in the first half after Egypt’s first goal, was in tears after the final whistle.

The winners will face Switzerland or Colombia, who play later on Tuesday, in the quarter-finals.

This was the farthest Egypt had ever come in the World Cup. In the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar, Egypt did not even qualify for the tournament . They did qualify for the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, but were eliminated in the group stage.