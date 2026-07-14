Amitabh Bachchan reveals how FIFA World Cup 2026 disrupted his routine

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared how the 2026 FIFA World Cup has disrupted his routine.

For Bachchan, the tournament has become more than just a sporting spectacle, turning his daily schedule upside down as he stays awake at odd hours to catch the action.

The actor, who frequently shares personal reflections on his long-running Tumblr blog, recently penned a heartfelt post about sacrificing sleep to follow the matches and finding himself increasingly drawn to the tournament’s underdog stories.

Known for documenting everything from film shoots and family moments to current affairs on the platform, Bachchan has cultivated a loyal readership that eagerly follows his daily musings.

The blog, which he launched on April 17, 2008, has become a daily ritual for the actor.

He has updated it every single day without missing an entry, offering fans a glimpse into both his personal life and his thoughts on everything from films and sports to social issues.

In his latest entry, the veteran actor admitted that the World Cup's unconventional match timings have left him with little sense of routine.

"The timelines and the idea of time has gone awry... the reason of course is the WC 2026... times to see are weird and makes our days even worse... but we see, we cheer, we have remorse," he wrote.

Beyond the sleep deprivation, Bachchan reflected on the drama unfolding on the pitch. He acknowledged feeling frustrated by what he described as inconsistent refereeing decisions but said the tournament's unpredictability is ultimately what keeps fans invested.

The veteran actor said he has especially enjoyed seeing teams that few expected to progress rise to the occasion. While some of football's most recognised sides have exited the tournament, others have taken their chance to surprise fans and gain well deserved recognition.

"Most of the renowned and well known football countries have, with great regret, lost... but I am elated by the fact that those we never imagined have given fight and gained recognition," he wrote, adding that fans never truly know who the best team is until the final whistle.

The actor also found himself fascinated by the unique dynamic of international football, where players who spend much of the year competing against one another at club level must quickly unite in pursuit of a common goal.

Comparing it to the Indian Premier League, he noted that cricketers similarly set aside franchise rivalries when they don the Indian jersey.

"Like in IPL, the players play for different team franchises and become competitors. But when they are all put together for the national team they are one," he observed, adding that such unity "needs character."

Another aspect of the tournament that impressed Bachchan was the emergence of exceptionally young players performing under immense pressure. Seeing teenagers represent their countries on football's biggest stage prompted him to reflect on his own youth.

For Bachchan, it was also a reminder of how rapidly the world has evolved, creating opportunities that previous generations could scarcely have imagined.

Reflecting on the pace of change, he wrote that while older generations often look back with curiosity about what might have been, there is comfort in knowing today's youth will experience possibilities still to come.

Ending his post on a lighter note, Bachchan stepped away from football to appreciate something much simpler, a rare sunny day in Mumbai after weeks of gloomy weather.

"There is a bit of Sun out around where I live and I need to soak in whatever little I can... have not seen the Sun for months... so... happy sunshine," he signed off.