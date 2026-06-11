Amid wars, the World Cup can offer stories of hope and humanity

With millions of people reeling from the effects of global conflicts, the 2026 Fifa World Cup (June 11-July 19) has arrived like a breath of fresh air.

Starting on Thursday, millions across the world will be glued to their television screens, watching their teams leave their hearts and souls on the footballing battlefield.

In terms of sheer emotional intensity, only the Olympics come close to matching the magic of a football World Cup.

It’s not just about the goals and triumphs, but the backstories that define this unique event.

Walter Ferreira, the former physio of the Uruguay national team who passed away in 2016, delayed his cancer treatment to help Luis Suarez recover from a knee injury ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A month later, Suarez was in Brazil, defending his country’s colours and scoring two wonderful goals against England, which led to the early exit of the Three Lions.

Eight years later, from the first day until the final of the 2022 World Cup, Argentinian fans swarmed the streets of Qatar, singing about Maradona and Messi and why Argentina was destined to end 36 years of pain with the blessings of ‘Diego’ from heaven.

The immortal Maradona certainly had no role in Argentina’s unforgettable triumph, but many of those fans sold cars or took loans to travel to Qatar and sing their hearts out for their team.

One of them was barely able to speak at the end of Argentina’s round of 16 match against Australia — her voice breaking after 90 minutes of singing from the stands — when this reporter met her outside the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Even with a broken voice, she proudly spoke about Qatari nationals who opened their doors to many Argentinian fans who could not afford hotel rooms.

“The fans repaid them with Alfajores; it’s a traditional Argentinian sweet,” she said.

Now, as the world grapples with bitter conflicts, we can expect the World Cup to deliver stories that uplift the human spirit.