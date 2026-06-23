Algeria rally to eliminate World Cup debutants Jordan in 2-1 win

Algeria stormed back to beat Jordan 2-1 and eliminate the World Cup debutants with a match to spare on Monday thanks to second-half goals from substitute Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri.

Benbouali's header cancelled out Nizar Al-Rashdan's first-half opener and Gouiri poked home in a goalmouth scramble eight minutes from time to revive Algeria's campaign after their opening 3-0 loss to Argentina.

"I don't know if we showed our true face but we played a better game than against Argentina," forward Gouiri said. :We conceded a goal but we had the mental resilience and we're gradually gaining strength, and this match will do us a lot of good."

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The victory put Algeria level with Austria on three points in Group J, while ensuring defending champions Argentina will go through to the next round as group winners following their 2-0 win over the Austrians earlier on Monday.

Tearful Jordan keeper Yazeed Abu Laila said his team were unlucky. "The goals we conceded weren't really down to tactics or anything like that. We had the game under control, but we missed our chances," he said. "As players, we have to look at the details and take responsibility.

"We blame ourselves and apologise to our fans."

Mahrez returns

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic put veteran attacker Riyad Mahrez into his starting 11 after benching him against Argentina, and he proved influential in breaking down a Jordan team that defended in numbers and were quick on the counter.

The former Manchester City player delivered the corner for Benbouali's header and was unlucky not to score in the first half.

He blew an early chance when he ran onto a sublime lofted pass from Hicham Boudaoui but lost the ball under his feet. He then latched onto another long ball from Boudaoui to be one-on-one with Abu Laila but the Jordan goalkeeper got a hand to his chipped shot.

Jordan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Austria, went ahead in the 36th minute following clever link-up play and a touch of fortune when Algeria midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki turned the ball over in defence.

Mousa Al-Tamari's shot went sideways to Al-Rashdan, who drilled the ball home first-time into the bottom right corner.

Petkovic brought on Nabil Bentaleb and Benbouali at the break, and Algeria lifted their intensity.

Surrounded by Jordan defenders, Benbouali rose highest to meet a Mahrez corner and sent a glancing header bouncing into the corner of the net in the 69th minute, with the goal confirmed after a protracted Video Assistant Referee check.

Thirteen minutes later, Algeria took the lead from another set piece.

Substitute Anis Hadj Moussa curled in a corner kick and a deflection off Jordan goalscorer Al-Rashdan allowed a gleeful Gouiri to poke in the winner.

For Algeria, it sets the stage for a grudge match against Austria, 44 years after the "Disgrace of Gijon".

At the 1982 World Cup, Austria and West Germany played an infamous group match in which both advanced at the expense of Algeria and fanned allegations of collusion.

West Germany and Austria denied wrongdoing and FIFA cleared them.

Algeria can take a measure of revenge against Austria when they face them in Kansas City on Saturday, while Jordan take on Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi, who has scored all five of their goals at the World Cup so far.