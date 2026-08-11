After impressive World Cup, Arab star looks set for €100m move to Man City

It’s been more than three weeks since the curtain came down on the 2026 Fifa World Cup, but Ayyoub Bouaddi’s stock continues to rise. The young Moroccan playmaker captivated football fans with his elegance and composure on the ball as he bossed the midfield during Morocco’s opening game against five-time world champions Brazil.

The 18-year-old continued his impressive form as Morocco, the 2022 semifinalists, reached the quarterfinals before going down to the Kylian Mbappe-inspired France.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup saw three elite Arab players in action: Egypt’s Mo Salah and Omar Marmoush, and Morocco’s PSG talisman Achraf Hakimi.

Salah, one of the greatest strikers in the history of the Premier League, bid farewell to Liverpool, ending what was a glorious, trophy-laden career.

The 34-year-old has since joined Turkish club Trabzonspor, receiving a hero’s welcome in Trabzon, the city located in the northeastern region of Turkey.

While Salah will play in Turkey in the twilight of his career, his Egypt teammate Marmoush will hope to build on his impressive first season at Manchester City.

Now reports have emerged that Marmoush, the 27-year-old striker, may get a chance to share the Manchester City dressing room with Bouaddi.

The Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City have reportedly identified Bouaddi as the ideal replacement for Rodri, the Spanish World Cup winner, who is all set to leave the Premier League giants for La Liga.

According to a report in the Guardian, Man City manager Enzo Maresca is keen on getting Bouaddi on board immediately.

Bouaddi, who has played 99 matches for French club Lille, could become one of the most expensive summer transfers of the new season.

Valued at €100m by Lille, the French club is expected to make the most of their top player, who came through the ranks at their academy team.

Bouaddi became the youngest to play in a European league game when he made his senior debut for Lille in 2023.

Last month, Bouaddi became the youngest player to play in a World Cup quarterfinal when Morocco lost to France.

Born to Moroccan parents in France, Bouaddi was also eligible to play for France, having represented the French Under-21 team in a European Championship qualifying match against Luxembourg.

Blessed with highly talented players who emerge from the country’s diverse social backgrounds, France were hoping to rope in Bouaddi for the senior team.

But the rising star wanted to represent the country of his origin on the global stage.

His switch of allegiance was approved by Fifa in May this year, just a month before the start of the World Cup.

After being named in the Moroccan squad, Bouaddi grabbed the opportunity with both hands, delivering a string of impressive performances for the Atlas Lions.

A deep-lying playmaker with a great passing range, Bouaddi has what it takes to become a world-class player.

He was immense against Brazil in the 1-1 draw in the opening game before controlling the game with his vision and passing range in the round of 32 clash against the Netherlands, which Morocco won on penalties.

Delivering superlative performances against two football powerhouses is no mean feat, especially for a teenager playing in his first World Cup.

No wonder City have seen great potential in Bouaddi, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the 10-time English champions.

Filling the gap left behind by Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and the player of the tournament at the 2026 World Cup, is going to be a big challenge for a rookie.

But, for someone so young, Bouaddi is refreshingly calm and composed. Even when rival defenders try to put pressure on him, he looks at ease, getting away from his marker with a classy touch before finding a teammate with an exquisite pass.

It’s that talent and temperament that City are hoping to draw inspiration from as they begin their post-Pep Guardiola era.