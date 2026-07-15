A UAE World Cup love story: An Argentinian expat and his English wife

The Argentina-England rivalry has historically brought the whole gamut of emotions in the two football-mad countries. The 1982 war over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, and Diego Maradona’s Hand of God goal in Mexico in 1986 have turned matches between England and Argentina into a political theatre where tempers flare on the field, tackles fly, red cards appear out of the referee’s pockets and fans clash in the stands.

But in a Sharjah home, an Argentinian expat and his English wife have discovered how love can conquer hate and politics.

Their near three-decade-long marriage has also proved that football, at the end of the day, is just a game, even if it takes place on a stage as big as the World Cup.

In his own words, Jorge Ferrari, a veteran Sharjah-based photographer, is a passionate fan of the Argentina national team.

But as Argentina prepare for their World Cup semifinal against England, he is chilled because his wife, Rebecca, is not going to tease him if Lionel Messi’s team bow out of the tournament.

“She is not very passionate about football, but she watches the World Cup, every England match. She supports her team, she doesn’t tease me if England win,” he said.

“So at home, we don’t really have any stories to share because there has never been anything remarkable.”

The couple, who met in Kuwait a few years after the iconic Maradona match against England in 1986, did encounter something unusual when the two teams played again in the 1998 World Cup.

In the round-of-16 clash, David Beckham was sent off for kicking Diego Simeone following a foul by the Argentine player, reducing England to 10 men against their fierce rivals.

England still managed to take Argentina to penalties after the score remained tied at 2-2.

But it was Argentina who won the shootout.

“I remember we were watching that match with a group of English fans. We used to always hang out with them on the weekends. I was trying to be at my best behaviour. Not screaming when Argentina scored the goals. It was not just my wife, she is always cool, but as I was with all the English friends, so I was very careful,” Ferrari said.

“But when Argentina won, all of them left without uttering a word, they didn’t say anything to me. The hosts, who were also English, went to their bedroom. I was left alone with my wife. We left quietly. We remained good friends with all those people, but that moment was so awkward.

“So since that day, I never watch a match with anyone else. I always watch it at home. My wife joins me if it’s not very late at night. She is always cool, she supports her country, but she doesn’t go mad when they win or when they lose. And she always tolerates me, that’s why home is the best place for me whenever Argentina plays a World Cup match.”

Rebecca, a big fan of former England striker Gary Lineker, comes from a small town in the southwestern part of England where there is no big local club.

“My hometown in Cornwall is not very passionate about football. Of course, everyone supports England and watches the World Cup. Football overall in England is very big, and people are very passionate. But once I went to the stadium in Argentina for a club match, the atmosphere, the passion, was incredible. It was something that I had never witnessed before,” Rebecca recalled.

“And my husband is very passionate about football. When Argentina won the World Cup four years ago, we were watching at home, me, my daughter and my husband. And when they won the final (against France), I turned around to check on him. I thought he had a heart attack.

“He just collapsed on the sofa, he was just lying on the sofa, and I asked him, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And he then got up and started screaming and jumping around. It was incredible.”

Ferrari and Rebecca will be watching Wednesday’s semifinal from the comfort of their living room.

“I was talking to our three children. One of them is in Saudi Arabia and the other two are in Australia. I told them that on Wednesday, they must choose their favourite parent. It was just banter!”

When the final whistle blows on Wednesday, one team will jump for joy and the other will drop to their knees. But Ferrari and Rebecca have proved that even the result of international football’s greatest fixture can never be bigger than the deep connection they share.