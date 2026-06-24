Look: 100-year-old Messi fan and youngest supporter steal hearts at Argentina match

A photo from Argentina's match against Austria has gone viral after TikTok creator Granny Smith was spotted in the stands beside a baby wearing the same Argentina jersey

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 12:13 PM UPDATED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 12:16 PM
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A heartwarming moment from the FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral after a 100-year-old Messi fan was spotted alongside what many called the youngest Messi supporter, capturing the attention of football fans around the world.

During Argentina’s match against Austria, an elderly woman appeared in the stands wearing an Argentina jersey and holding a sign that read, “100-Year-Old Messi Fan.” The moment quickly caught people’s attention, but the photo became even more popular when she was seen beside a baby wearing the same jersey. Fans soon began calling them the “oldest and youngest Messi fans.”

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The woman was later identified as Pauline Kana, better known online as Granny Smith. She is a well-known social media influencer who first gained popularity on Vine before moving to TikTok, where she has amassed nearly 25 million followers.

Pauline’s appearance at the match became even more memorable because of the signs she held up for Messi. Some of the messages read, “Messi, will you marry me?”, “I love you, Messi,” and “Age is just a number.” The display appeared to earn her recognition from the football legend himself.

Fans quickly reacted online, sharing comments such as, “I saw you on TV and my family was talking about how amazing you were lol,” and “How many of y’all saw this live and shouted, ‘OMG, I KNOW THAT LADY!’”

The overwhelming reaction showed that the photo went viral not only because of the touching contrast between generations but also because of Pauline’s recognisable online presence and long-standing admiration for Messi.

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