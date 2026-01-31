Fifa World Cup trophy tour to begin North American journey in Mexico, visit 38 cities
The original Fifa World Cup trophy began its 75-day global tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3
- PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 9:35 AM
- By:
- Reuters
The Fifa World Cup trophy tour will begin its North American journey in Mexico on February 26 and visit 38 cities in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.
The original Fifa World Cup trophy began its 75-day global tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 3. It will arrive in Mexico City and visit 10 cities across the country, including Guadalajara and Monterrey.
Recommended For You
The United States portion of the tour will begin in Los Angeles on March 24-25. The 21-stop route will see the trophy visit all 11 US host cities along with 10 additional major markets.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The tour will move between the US and Canada, with the latter country's first date being in Vancouver on April 10. The Canadian portion will span seven cities, concluding with host city Toronto on May 25-26. The tour will then return to the US for a two-day visit in Boston before making its final US stop on June 3 in New York/New Jersey.
The tour will then conclude by returning to Mexico City from June 5-8 ahead of the World Cup's opening match.
Mexico tour schedule
Feb. 26-27: Mexico City
Feb. 28-March 2: Guadalajara
March 4-5: Leon
March 6-7: Veracruz
March 9-10: Chihuahua
March 11-12: Queretaro
March 14-17: Monterrey
March 18-19: Puebla
March 20: Chichen Itza
March 21-22: Merida
June 5-8: Mexico City (ahead of opening match)
US tour schedule
March 24-25: Los Angeles
March 28: Las Vegas
March 29-30: San Francisco
April 1: Salt Lake City
April 4: Portland
April 5-6: Seattle
April 14-15: Chicago
April 17: St. Louis
April 18-19: Kansas City
April 25-26: Dallas
April 28-29: Austin
April 30: San Antonio
May 2-3: Houston
May 5: New Orleans
May 7: Birmingham
May 9-10: Miami
May 11-12: Orlando
May 15-16: Atlanta
May 21: Philadelphia
May 30-31: Boston
June 3: New York/New Jersey
Canada tour schedule
April 10-11: Vancouver
April 12: Calgary
April 13: Winnipeg
May 22: Montreal
May 23: Halifax
May 24: Ottawa
May 25-26: Toronto