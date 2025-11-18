Iraq beats UAE 2-1, advances to Fifa World Cup intercontinental playoff

The Iraqi national football team defeated UAE 2-1 on Tuesday, to advance to an intercontinental playoff in March that will determine the final qualifier for the expanded 48-team World Cup finals next summer.

Next year's World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Today's win means that Iraq will advance to the six-team intercontinental playoff — scheduled for March in Mexico — from which the top two teams will book the final two slots at the expanded 48-team World Cup.