Fifa World Cup: Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has included injured striker Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard in his 26-player squad for the World Cup in Qatar.
Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury which, coupled with a thigh problem earlier this season, means he has played just twice since August and is currently sidelined for his club Inter Milan.
But Martinez has previously stated that as long as Lukaku could play in one of the team’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco or Croatia, he would take him to the tournament.
Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Real Madrid this season and has not played in LaLiga since September, having fallen out of favour with coach Carlo Ancelotti.
However, he is a talismanic figure for Belgium and Martinez has set aside concerns with his match fitness and form.
Belgium, who finished third at the World Cup four years ago, start their 2022 campaign against Canada on Nov. 23.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels.
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes.
Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier.
Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, LoÃ¯s Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.
