Fifa World Cup 2026: UAE to provide fans with 5 private planes for Iraq match

UAE and Iraq are set to face each other on November 18 at Basra International Stadium, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental qualifying tournament scheduled for March in Mexico

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 11:40 AM

Updated: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 11:54 AM

UAE's football association will provide five private planes to transport fans to Basra for the upcoming match against Iraq.

Registration will open today, on November 15 at 4pm, and will close once maximum capacity is reached.

As part of the Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the two teams are set to face each other, in the second leg of their playoff, on November 18 at Basra International Stadium.

What's next for UAE

The Whites are determined to press on despite an agonising defeat to Qatar last month. The weight of a nation's hopes rest on their shoulders, and billboards across the Emirates display its dream of an appearance in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Fans are eager to see the country end their 35-year drought; tickets are being booked, planes filled up, and seats taken in record time.

The match in Basra on November 18 will be a make-or-break clash, as the first leg of their playoff ended in a tie, with Brazil-born midfielder Luanzinho’s 18th-minute goal keeping the UAE hopes alive.

If the UAE wins the second leg, they will advance to the intercontinental qualifying tournament scheduled for March in Mexico.