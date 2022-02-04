Fifa Club World Cup UAE: We should have scored more, says Al Jazira coach Keizer

Abu Dhabi - The local champions drubbed Tahitian side AS Pirae 4-1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:00 PM

Head coach Marcel Keizer is happy as Al Jazira coasted to the second round of the Fifa Club World Cup UAE, but the Dutchman wanted more goals from his boys in the opening match.

The local champions drubbed Tahitian side AS Pirae 4-1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Talking to reporters after the match, Keizer said: “We scored four goals. I think we should have scored more. There were some points for improvement. Scoring four goals in a normal game is good but, I think, we should have scored six to seven goals. But it is okay as we have some things to improve.”

Al Jazira went blazing at the start with a two-nil lead in 25 minutes. It would have been more but Zayed Al Ameri missed two clear chances, Abdoulay Diaby came close with a curling shot and Ahmed Al Hashmi failed to find the mark with his header and a volley inside the box. A couple of goals, including one from Ali Mabkhout, were disallowed after VAR referrals.

Keizer pointed out that those early goals gave him a cushion to substitute and give rest to his jetlagged national team players who had returned on Wednesday from Iran after playing in the Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

“The problem we face normally is that six to seven national team players go out for two to three weeks. Now they all played together for a day,” he said.

“The start to this tournament is good in two ways: I am happy that we won 4-1 and scored early. So, I could give some players rest, who needed it, and some other players, who needed minutes, stayed.”

So, Al Jazira skipper and national team goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was substituted in the second half and Mohammed Jamal, the winger who had recently joined on a loan from Al Ain, got enough time in the middle and ended up with the man of the match award too.

“Some players took the chance to play. We know that we can bring them in the team if necessary. We won the game and there’s extra rest for some players. This is going to help us for the next game.”

Asked about the return of goal-scoring machine and mainstay Mabkhout, who came on as a substitute towards the end of the match, the coach said: “Well, everybody is very happy that he could play. So, that is why we also brought him in for 20 minutes. And you could see the quality immediately, which of course is very good and a big part of the success of last year. I am happy that he is with us.”

Al Jazira next play Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal on Sunday and Keizer is urging fans to turn up in numbers.

“It always has been better for the players to play in a nice ambience. I thank supporters for their support. I hope they go back and bring in more people for the big game against Al Hilal, who are the AFC Champions League winners,” the coach added.