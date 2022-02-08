Fifa Club World Cup UAE: We need to play smart football against Monterrey, says Al Jazira coach

Al Jazira's Zayed Al Ameri during a training session on Tuesday night. — Al Jazira Twitter

Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 11:18 PM

Concacaf champions Monterrey will prove to be a tough opponent in the fifth-place match of the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021, said Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer.

In the second-round match on Sunday, the UAE champions suffered a 6-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Hilal. The Dutchman said that his boys are still in a state of shock after the loss as they try to prepare for their Mexican opponents.

“Everyone is still disappointed after that big defeat against Al Hilal. We scored first and shared possession and initiative with Al Hilal until 60 minutes, but we lost everything after that,” Keizer told reporters ahead of the encounter at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Wednesday.

Keizer urged his boys to shift their focus on their next opponents.

“Losing a game like that is very disappointing of course but we don’t have the time to feel sorry. We have to face another strong opponent. We must prepare for them in the best possible way. We have to remain calm and focused if we want to win on Wednesday, and we have to win to get over what happened against the Saudi team.”

Monterrey are competing at the competition for the fifth time and lost their match against Al Ahly after failing to convert from 19 shots on goal and the lion’s share of possession. Keizer noted that they need a smart strategy to outperform their Mexican opponents.

“Monterrey is one of the biggest teams in Mexico and in their region. They have great players. We all saw how they controlled their first match in the tournament against Al Ahly with their good passing and moving system. They lost that match because they didn’t convert their advantage to goals. So, we have to be careful and smart when we meet them on Wednesday night.”

Asked if their coach Javier Aguirre will have an advantage having helmed Al Wahda in the past, Keizer said: “I don’t think the previous experience of their coach in the UAE will give them an advantage over us. We watched some recorded matches and we will discuss their performance to create the best possible game plan, and I believe they will do the same against us.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Yousef Ayman requested Al Jazira fans to come to the stadium in numbers.

“We know they are upset but we need them to stand with us. We promise to fight hard and do whatever it takes to win and maybe put a smile on their faces.”