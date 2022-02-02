Fifa Club World Cup UAE: Three teams from region in fray at showpiece club event

Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Sports1 week ago
For only the second time ever, three clubs from the region are being represented at the 18th edition of the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 being hosted in Abu Dhabi from Thursday.
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt.
Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer said having three teams in the mix was a positive sign for Arab football.
“All are strong teams. All of them want to compete in the tournament. This is very good for Arab football,” Keizer told reporters during the pre-match press conference.
Earlier, in the 2019 edition, three Arab clubs: Al Hilal, Esperance of Tunisia and Al Sadd of Qatar were in the mix. Back then, Roberto Firmino scored an extra-time winner to write Liverpool’s name in the Club World Cup’s history books. For the record, no team from the region has ever won this tournament.
Al Jazira after clinching the local league championship and their maiden Super Cup, are in fine form for the tournament opener. Al Ahly will face CF Monterrey of Mexico in the second round at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Saturday. And playing their first match, Al Hilal will take on the winner of the fixture between Al Jazira and Tahiti champions AS Pirae. If the home team win their first round match, it will set up an all Arab encounter at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Sunday.
Al Jazira midfielder Mohammed Jamal hoped that fans would be out there in numbers as the 12th man to boost players’ morale.
“Our fans will come in big numbers because they know how much we need their support, especially in this huge tournament, as we are facing champions from each continent. I am sure that fans from different clubs will show up to support us as well because it’s not just Al Jazira but the whole UAE being represented.”
All the three Arab teams have a decorated trophy cabinet. Al Jazira have won three league and UAE President’s Cup titles each and finished fourth in the Club World Cup in 2017. Al Ahly ‘The Red Devils,’ clinched the domestic league title on 42 occasions, in addition to a combined 48 national cup and super cup titles. Al Hilal is the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia, with a record 17 league titles and 33 domestic cup triumphs.
“Best players from all the continents play here. I hope for a great tournament,” Keizer added.
Starting from February 3 to 12, the tournament will see seven club champions compete for glory.
