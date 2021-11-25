Fifa Club World Cup UAE draw to take place on November 29

Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021

The draw to decide the fixtures of the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 will take place in Zurich on November 29, Fifa announced on Wednesday.

The virtual event will be streamed live on Fifa.com for all territories.

A total of seven clubs will feature in the competition, which is due to take place in the UAE in early 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed ahead of the draw.

The participants are England’s Chelsea, winners of the Uefa Champions League 2020-21, UAE’s Al Jazira, winners of the UAE Pro League 2020-21, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, winners of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Egypt’s Al Ahly, winners of the CAF Champions League 2020-21, Mexico’s CF Monterrey, winners of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, winners of the 2021 Conmebol Libertadores final between Brazilian clubs Flamengo and SE Palmeiras, New Zealand’s Auckland City FC, nominated by the OFC Executive Committee due to the cancellation of the OFC Champions League 2021.

The show will be hosted by TV presenter and journalist Samantha Johnson. She will be joined by Jaime Yarza, Fifa Director of Tournaments, who will conduct the draw, assisted by multiple‑trophy-winning former Chelsea captain and 78 times England capped Fifa legend John Terry.