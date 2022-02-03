Fifa Club World Cup UAE: Al Jazira romp past Pirae

Sky high: Al Jazira’s Ahmed Al Attas (centre) and AS Pirae’s Alvin Tehau involved in an aerial tussle during the Fifa Club World Cup opener at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. — AP

Abu Dhabi - ‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:41 PM

UAE champions Al Jazira made an emphatic start to their Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 campaign by thrashing OFC representative AS Pirae 4-1 at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament.

They made an explosive start with a heavy-duty pressing game. Keeping possession, dealing in quick passes and then attacking on the go defined the home team’s approach.

Al Jazira maintained pressure from both the flanks. Abdullah Idrees and Zayed Al Ameri from the right and Abdoulay Diaby from the left made constant forays into Pirae box.

And in five minutes, Al Jazira went ahead as Al Ameri, fed by a beautiful pass from Mohamed Jamal, tapped the ball past keeper Durot Teva.

Al Jazira, goaded by legions of fans, then went into a cruise mode firing at will from all round the park but failed to find their mark – Al Ameri, Diaby, striker Ahmed Al Hashmi missing half a dozen chances inside the box.

Finally in 25 minutes, Al Hashmi registered his name among the goal scorers. Diaby’s shot from the left was saved by keeper Teva but the ball ballooned in the air. Pirae defender and skipper Alvin Tehau seemed to be in control but the 180-cm tall Al Hashmi leapt higher to head in Al Jazira’s second of the night.

And in 40 minutes, Al Jazira’s Serbian recruit Milos Kosanovic converted from a powerful free-kick after Joao Victor Santos was fouled inside the box. The damage could have been more but two goals by Al Ameri were disallowed – one was for handling and another ruled offside.

After the break, the Tahitian side got a lucky break. Al Jazira defender Mohammed Rabii trying to clear a cross ended up blasting the ball into his own net. Suddenly, there was a spring in Pirae’s play and more intent in their attack. But Al Jazira back four: Rabii, Kosanovic, Al Hammadi and Idrees defended resolutely.

After an hour’s play, the stadium was up on its feet to welcome the much-awaited substitution: prolific goal-scorer and No.7 Ali Mabkhout replacing Al Ameri. Immediately there was a shift in momentum and a goal came as Diaby smashed past the keeper to make it 4-1 game. Even in dying minutes, Al Jazira kept pushing. Mabkhout too found the back of the net but was ruled offside. And there were no further goals in four minutes of added time.

Al Jazira, the first Emirati club to appear in two editions of this tournament, will next face Saudi Arabia’s powerhouse Al Hilal on Sunday.