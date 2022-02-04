Fifa Club World Cup UAE: Al Ahly to miss key players against Monterrey

The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season
Sports1 day ago
Egyptian champions Al Ahly will be missing the services of a host of key players while facing Mexico’s Monterrey in the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 on Saturday.
Skipper and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, strikers Salah Mohsen and Hossam Hassan, midfielders Akram Tawfik and Amar Hamdy, and defender Badr Benoun, are among the players who are either injured or away on national duty for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
“We have high hopes to do well in this tournament despite the difficulties of injuries and players being away on national duty,” Sami ElSoudany, assistant coach, told reporters.
ElSoudany stressed that missing players will not dent Al Ahly’s ambitions in this seventh appearance. Head coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to join the CAF Champions on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Concacaf Champions League winner Monterrey’s coach Javier Aguirre knows Al Ahly well having coached the Egypt national team from 2018 to 2019.
“We don’t think we have any advantage. They are a tough side. It will be a good and a tight match,” said the former coach of local side Al Wahda.
This will be Monterrey’s fifth attempt to lift the trophy. The match starts at the Al Nahyan Stadium (8.30 pm).
The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season
Sports1 day ago
The first pilot test event to be held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on February 19
Sports1 day ago
The fastest man in the Middle East, UAE Team Emirates’ very own Emirati rider Yousif Mirza, made a daring solo attack just after the hectic gravel section
Sports1 day ago
Becomes the latest emirate to play host to a DP World Tour event when the inaugural tournament begins on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
Apart from the ADNOC Pro League UAE Champions 2020-21 Al Jazira Club, the other two are the AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and CAF Champions Al Ahly from Egypt
Sports1 day ago
The 'Pride of Abu Dhabi,' who are making their second appearance following a fourth-place finish in 2017, take on AS Pirae from Tahiti islands on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December
Sports2 days ago