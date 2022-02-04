Fifa Club World Cup UAE: Al Ahly to miss key players against Monterrey

Al Ahly players during a training session in Abu Dhabi on Friday. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi - Skipper and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, strikers Salah Mohsen and Hossam Hassan are among the players who are either injured or away on national duty for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:05 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 11:06 PM

Egyptian champions Al Ahly will be missing the services of a host of key players while facing Mexico’s Monterrey in the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021 on Saturday.

Skipper and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, strikers Salah Mohsen and Hossam Hassan, midfielders Akram Tawfik and Amar Hamdy, and defender Badr Benoun, are among the players who are either injured or away on national duty for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

“We have high hopes to do well in this tournament despite the difficulties of injuries and players being away on national duty,” Sami ElSoudany, assistant coach, told reporters.

ElSoudany stressed that missing players will not dent Al Ahly’s ambitions in this seventh appearance. Head coach Pitso Mosimane is expected to join the CAF Champions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Concacaf Champions League winner Monterrey’s coach Javier Aguirre knows Al Ahly well having coached the Egypt national team from 2018 to 2019.

“We don’t think we have any advantage. They are a tough side. It will be a good and a tight match,” said the former coach of local side Al Wahda.

This will be Monterrey’s fifth attempt to lift the trophy. The match starts at the Al Nahyan Stadium (8.30 pm).